Protests in Budapest as citizens fear that Magyar will cave on the EU migrant pact

Protests took place in Budapest yesterday, against the Government of Petar Magyar and its acceptance of the EU migration pact that could force Hungary to accept migrants for relocation from other EU countries. Magyar insists that he has not accepted the pact, but has been eager to restore full EU funding for Hungary and this is seen as one of the conditions.

Thousands of protesters chanted “traitor” as they marched in front of the Prime Minister’s office. Magyar came to the balcony, smirking and seemingly taunting the protesters.