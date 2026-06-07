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08.06.2026
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Monday, 8 June 2026

VMRO: only Filipce and Radev insist that the path to the EU lies through the Bulgarian demands

Macedonia

07.06.2026

Venko Filipce and Rumen Radev are the only two who insist that Macedonia must accept the Bulgarian demands to advance on the European path, said VMRO-DPMNE after SDSM leader Filipce repeated his call that Macedonia must amend its Constitution.

All of EU welcomes the reforms of the Macedonian Government and consider us leaders in the region, only Filipce and Radev insist that the only reform that is needed is amending the Constitution, said VMRO spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

During a left wing conference organized by SDSM in Skopje, Filipce said that the country must not wait for opening accession talks with the EU and must accept the Bulgarian demands.

The time for begging on our knees and being gullible, the time for SDSM, is over. International representatives recognize that there is a new approach by the current Government and see that Macedonia deserves a predictable path toward the European Union, responded Manasievski.

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