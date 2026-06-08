Polls show VMRO leading SDSM 3:1

Recent polls showed that VMRO-DPMNE enjoys a 3:1 advantage over SDSM, said Prime Minister and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski during a press briefing. Mickoski said that the results are the average of the three polls the party commissions every month and it showed VMRO having the support of 25.2 percent of all voters and 42 percent of likely voters, while SDSM can count on 8.6/14.4 percent.

DUI has the support of 8 percent of all voters and 13 percent of likely voters, just above the VLEN party with 7 and 11.5 percent. VLEN has seen a positive boost lately and was ahead of DUI in one of the recent polls. Of the smaller parties, the ruling coalition partner ZNAM is at 2.3/3.85 percent, and Levica is at 6/10 percent.

We are entering in the second stage of our term in office and I think that every party should be ready or be preparing for elections in this period. I still think that we will have elections in the regular term, in 2028, Prime Minister Mickoski told the press. The ruling party will hold a meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday and starting next week it will begin talks with its coalition partners about reconstruction of the Government.