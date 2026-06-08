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08.06.2026
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Monday, 8 June 2026

New clinical center in Skopje will be built next to the Boris Trajkovski sports center

Macedonia

08.06.2026

The planned new clinical center in Skopje will be built near the Boris Trajkovski sports center, close to the 8th of September hospital, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

The original plan was to build a new center within the grounds of the existing large clinical center in Skopje, but the idea was scuttled by the Colored Revolution. The subsequent Zaev regime planned to build one just west of Skopje, close to the city ringroad.

We are definitely committed to build the center at the plateau in front of the Boris Trajkovski swimming pool. This lot is privately owned and we are negotiating with the owner. This will allow the construction of an underground tunnel to the 8th of September hospital. Along with the PET center and the Bucharest hospital, this will be a well rounded healthcare complex, said the Prime Minister.

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