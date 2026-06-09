Siljanovska and Yotova will meet in Sofia

Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova travels to Sofia on Wednesday to attend a regional summit hosted by Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova. It’s expected that Siljanovska will meet with Yotova during the summit, which will also be attended by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski.

This is a natural continuation of our meeting in Yerevan, a pleasant conversation between two women. We have to continue in that regard and I raised the necessity of confidence building measures, said President Siljanovska, noting that the ceremonial incident during her first meeting with President Radev in Sofia was forgotten, but the impetus to work on trust between the two countries has remained.

This will be the second high level meeting between the two governments, after the foreign ministers met in Sweden. It comes days after France and Germany presented a new strategy for faster and simplified integration of the Balkan countries into the EU, which was cautiously welcomed by the Macedonian side.