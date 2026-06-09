Mickoski: our first task is to preserve the national interest, and second – to build good relations with our neighbors

We want to maintain good relations with all our neighbors, but our first imperative is to protect the state and national interests, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski after the latest round of developments on the stalled EU integration front.

We are working hard, thoroughly, honestly and with dedication. And the results are slowly coming. Our strategy to implement our goals is slowly coming together. Of course, I won’t talk publicly about the details too much. As a man, I expect that we have good neighborly relations with all our neighbors. As President of the Government I will do everything that is in our power to, primarily, protect the interest of the citizens, protect the identity and the interst of the state. And, secondarily, to build good neighborly relations with all our neighbors on the basis of a two way street. As in all other things in lief, it takes at least two parties, said the Prime Minister, when asked about his expectations from the meeting between Presidents Siljanovska – Davkova and Jotova in Sofia tomorrow.

We never promised miracles, anyone who does is lying. We are just promising hard work and that is what we are doing. I know that there are probably some expectations, that some issues will move faster, but what I say today is the same thing that I was saying in the 2024 election campaign – that the matters must first be placed on a solid foundation, so that the future generations after us don’t have the same headaches we have now, said Mickoski.