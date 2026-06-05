Presentation of World Bank local infrastructure projects

Between June 2024 and une 2026, contracts worth 25.3 million EUR were signed for reconstruction of local roads in the municipalities across Macedonia, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski in a joint press conference today with Skopje Mayor Orce Gjrogjievski and Carole Megevand, World Bank country manager for Macedonia and Kosovo.

A total of 96 streets in 72 municipalities, with lenght of 72 kilometers, were reconstructed, and additional 31 kilometers are being reconstruted, said Nikoloski, adding that the ity of Skopje and other municipalities are purchasing five dozen vehicles with the support of the World Bank and the ZELS association of municipalities.

Mayor Gjorgjievski added that the World Bank helped invest in mechanisation for the Skopje waste management plant, which is the biggest investment in the plant in the past 10 to 15 years.