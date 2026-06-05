Confrontation between the Football Federation, Shkendija and its powerful sponsor

After the Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) decided to fine Shkendija with 105,000 EUR and remove it from the Cup competition, its major sponsor Ecolog strongly condemned the decvision and threatened to withdraw from funding the club.

Shkendija was fined because its fans used pyrotechnics durign the Cup final against Sileks, chanted Albanian nationalist slogans and even displayed pro-Nazi content. The players refused to accept the second place medals which added to the fine.

We expect the federation to immediately review and withdraw its decision, in the interest of the sport, justice and the future of football. This approach forces us to review the possibility of withdrawing from the club, and from football in Macedonia, said Ecolog in a statement.

The Football Federation responded with a statement saying that Shkendija has often reacted to outreach from FFM with demeaning and arrogant statements. According to FFM, the threat to withdraw from funding the football club from Ecolog means that the company and the club expect only to win. “Emphasizing the name of the sponsor in the statements will not impress the Federation. Rules are rules, and will be applied to all clubs, regardless of the financial power of the sponsor”, said the Football Federation.