Mickoski met with Macron for “open and direct talks”

During the EU – Balkans summit in Montenegro, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with French President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the EU integration prospects for Macedonia. This comes as France and Germany came out with a joint proposal to speed up and simplify the accession process for the Balkans.

Our goal is to build friendships, open doors and ensure greater understanding and support, Mickoski wrote in a social media post, published after his meeting with Macron, which he described as friendly and cordial. “France is one of the most influential countries in Europe and it is important that we conduct open and direct talks with clearly expressed expectations”, the Prime Minister added.