Parliament sets rules for the vote on the ethnic representation law

A Parliament committee determined today that the proposed law on equitable representation of ethnic communities in the public administration will be adopted with a majority of the representatives present in the Parliament.

The so-called “lesser Badinter” rule will be in force, instead of the rule requiring majority of the total number of members of Parliament who belong to the minority ethnic communities – as the DUI led opposition coalition requested.

The law will put greater focus on competence of the candidates, instead of the now abolished bylaws that regulated the matter, and were widely abused by DUI for hiring on political grounds.