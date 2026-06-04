Macedonia was elected to the UN Economic and Social Council

Macedonia was elected to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with 174 votes in favor.

This is the first time, since our independence, that we sit in one of the leading UN bodies. This confirms that the country can achieve results when we work with a proper plan, seriously and with a clear diplomatic goal. This is a recognition of the work of our active diplomacy and the trust we build with our partners, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Macedonia was recently also made member of the Council on Human Rights, as well as of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.