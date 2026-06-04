Audit finds serious irregularities in the Judicial Academy and the Institute for Public Health

Serious irregularities were recorded in the work of the Academy for Judges and Prosecutors, as well as in the Institute for Public Health. The audit reports for these two institutions were made public this week.

In the Academy, which educates lawyers for top positions in the judiciary, the 2024 report found that the management paid the members of its boards in full, regardless of whether they attended the meetings. In the second stage of training, the deadline to complete the work for surpassed by three months, leading to extra expenses for th electurers. Employees surpassed the legal maximum of overtime they could take and did not submit written reports to the labour inspectors for this. Issues with the use of the gas allowance and procurement were also reported.

In the Institute for Public Health, the irregularities were so serious that the State Anti-Corruption Commission opened an investigation. The audit found improper issuing of rewards to the employees, purchases of unnecessary medical equipment, payments for IT equipment that was below the required standards and double overpaying for telecommunication services.

Some things sounded surreal to me, until I assumed this position. We have people who were collecting salaries but did not show up for work, and paid for the privilege, said Institute director Marija Andonovska, talking about the abuses of the previous management.