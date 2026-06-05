Mickoski: our goal is to advance in the EU integration process, but also keep our dignity

During the European Union – Balkan summit in Tivat, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to discuss the latest proposal initiated by Merz to simplify and speed up the EU integration of Balkan countries to a process of gradual membership.

We had a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Merz and we discussed that topic as well. We made our input and shared our opinions. We will talk in more detail about it during the working portion of the summit. So, let’s be patient. This the moment when the EU, the European Council, are clearly telling us that the enlargement process remains alive, said Mickoski following the meeting.

The Prime Miniter said that Macedonia’s goal is to advance in the EU enlargement process, while maintaining its dignity, in light of the demands put forward by Bulgaria.

We plan to remain the country that delivers the most reforms, and at the same time to remain focused on enlargement and maintaining our national dignity, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Mickoski added that he is exceptionally satisfied with the conversation he had with Chancellor Merz, as well as with French President Macron, and European Commission President Von der Leyen.

Of course, the previous Government agreed to make constitutional changes, and that was a topic on the discussions. Our position was that we deserve more than having our European future shaped by political mediocrities, such as the previous Government. I think that a large number of EU states understand that. The enlargement process is alive and it is good that the EU member states sent out that message today, said Mickoski.