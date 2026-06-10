Nikoloski: second stage of the railroad to Bulgaria is 36 percent completed

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski inspected today work on the second section of the railroad to Bulgaria, built by the Turkish Gullermak company.

Nikoloski said that the section between Beljakovce and Kriva Palanka is being built with a heightened intensity and is one of the most complex infrastructure projects in Macedonia. The Deputy Prime Minister added that the railroad will be part of the strategic NATO Corridor 8, linking Macedonia to Bulgaria and the Black Sea.

This is an exceptionally challenging project that includes three new stations – Kratovo, Romanovce and Ginovce, 29 bridges, 15 tunnels and six overpasses. Given the configuration of the terrain, trains will be able to operate at 100 to 120 kilometers per hour, which is excellent, given the conditions, said Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister.

The tallest bridge will be 61 meters tall, and the route will include a number of other complex engineering solutions. Nikoloski said that currently construction is finished at 36 percent, and the work is supported by EBRD and the European Union.