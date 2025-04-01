Mickoski: we fulfilled our promise to increase pension by 5,000 denars

The Government kept its promise to increase all retirement incomes by 5,000 denars, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an address to the public today. Starting today, the pensions are up by 2,500 denars, regardless of their previous size. This is on top of the increase of 2,500 denars that went into effect last year, for a total of 5,000 denars.

More than 300,000 retirees now have incomes that are 5,000 denars higher. Yes, Macedonia has many problems, in every part of our society, but we are here to solve these problems and to make Macedonia proud again. In this way, Macedonia becomes yours again, Mickoski said.