Siljanovska: the accession talks can’t be reduced to “shut up and listen”

We can not act frustrated and submissively only because we come from a small country, said President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova in an interview with the MIA news agency, talking about the relations with the European Union and the Bulgarian demands aimed toward Macedonia.

If you indicate politely, culturally, with arguments, that you have objections to some solutions, that those solutions do not correspond to the philosophy of the European Union, that those solutions are not acceptable to most citizens, then I think they will think it will give them pause. That is why I often say that it is time for evidence-based politics. You must present your national interests, positions and defend them. Such will be the attitude towards you, of course, if you deserve that attitude and if you are equal with them in the conversation. And that is why I often say that the EU should rethink the methodology of negotiations. It cannot be “shut up and listen”. Like an older brother and a younger one, or rich and poor. No. Both the candidates and the candidates for candidates have something to say. So, what kind of negotiations are these when you tell me: “Here is the framework, implement it, change the Constitution because we are inside, we are an exclusive society, and you wait”? No. The EU also needs deep reforms, said President Siljanovska.

In the interview, the President also addressed the calls for deeper judicial reforms. According to President Siljanovska, Macedonia must deal with what she calls “anti-system” in the judiciary, that made unlawful things seem lawful. In her view, the personnel in the judiciary need to be vetted for suspicious wealth and other irregularities.

When anyone enters not only a certain position, a certain job, it is easy to check what they entered with, how they left and whether it is possible. I am not surprised by the huge money of some figures in world politics, tied to artificial intelligence and so on, but when you see profiles that absolutely could not earn it from their work, to acquire wealth, it certainly needs to be examined. And then they hold on tightly to wealth because their philosophy is that money can buy everything and somehow we get the impression that justice does not reach everyone. This must be overcome – said President Siljanovska – Davkova.