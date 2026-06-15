Skopje: man sets two Bulgarian diplomatic vehicles on fire

Two vehicles owned by the Bulgarian Embassy in Macedonia were damaged in an arson attack today. The culprit was detained promptly, and the Macedonian Government strongly condemned the incident.

A video of the incident shows a man spraying a liquid on the two vehicles parked on a busy street in front of the Embassy and setting them on fire.

The Government strongly condemns the vandal and unacceptable act of setting diplomatic vehicles close to the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje on fire. These actions represent an attack on the principles of security, our diplomatic relations and the international law and must not have a place in a democratic country. We want to send a clear message to all who try to spread tensions, hatred and undermine the security that they will be punished to the full extent, the Government said in a statement issued before the arrest was made.

Shortly after, the Interior Ministry informed that the suspect who was detained was a 44 year old man identified as I.D. He has reportedly confessed to causing the incident.

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski spoke with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova Camova during the day.