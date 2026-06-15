Gas prices are set to go down next week

Gas prices are set to go down significantly next week, after the announced peace treaty between the US and Iran, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. Due to the scheduling of the price assessments by the RKE energy regulator, prices will actually go up tomorrow, but Mickoski assured the public that they will go down next week.

The decision that the RKE should make is based on last week’s events. I expect a significant reduction next week, since we see that the oil prices have tumbled to about 82 dollars, said the Prime Minister during his visit to Bitola. Mickoski noted that Greek motorists are coming to Bitola to fill their tanks, given that Macedonia has lower prices.