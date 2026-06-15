Mickoski: SDSM and DUI signed a capitulation to Bulgaria

The previous, SDSM – DUI led Governemnt signed a capitulation, accepting the Bulgarian demands, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an Alsat TV interview.

I have three main messages. One, is that there will be no constitutional changes without VMRO-DPMNE. The opposition politicians can try to be the soft underbelly of the Macedonian identity and statehood – that is the role they have chosen for themselves. Second, I am aware that the previous Government signed a blank piece of paper, that we call capitulation, based on the varied interests of SDSM and DUI. They both thought that if they sign this paper, someone will give them victory in the next general elections. Obviously that didn’t happen, and they are now deep in opposition and are being internally desintegrated. Lastly, we are realistic politicians and we know precisely what obligations the previous Government undertook. We also know exactly what are the obligations that some Government of our eastern neighbor undertook when it signed the declarations of human rights – to fully respect the human rights. Today there are 14 sentences in front of the European Court of Human Rights mandating to Bulgaria that it must allow the registration of OMO Ilinden – Pirin, and they refuse to do so. This came long before SDSM and DUI accepted the capitulation, said Mickoski.