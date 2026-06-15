Industrial production grew 7.5 percent in April, compared to April 2025. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the result is due to the consolidation of the economy, and the influx of affordable loans to businesses – thanks to the loan from Hungary.

This is a consolidation compared to the period when the crisis in the Gulf broke out and the world energy crisis deepened. The industrial production growth is bad news for those who don’t want our country to succeed and who spread hysteria and panic, said Mickoski.