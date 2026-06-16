Dozens of Turkish investments expected after the large business forum in Istanbul

Macedonia can expect dozens of new investments following the large business conference in Istanbul, where Macedonian companies were paired with Turkish counterparts.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally pledged to increase the level of investments from Türkiye to Macedonia.

As result of the business forum, I expect that several dozen potential investments will become operational in the coming period. President Erdogan said that he will personally commit that as many Turkish investors come to Macedonia as possible, and our task is to recognize this and to open new jobs and try to bring back home those who live out of the country by offering well paid jobs, said Mickoski.