 Skip to main content
16.06.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Dozens of Turkish investments expected after the large business forum in Istanbul

Economy

16.06.2026

Macedonia can expect dozens of new investments following the large business conference in Istanbul, where Macedonian companies were paired with Turkish counterparts.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally pledged to increase the level of investments from Türkiye to Macedonia.

As result of the business forum, I expect that several dozen potential investments will become operational in the coming period. President Erdogan said that he will personally commit that as many Turkish investors come to Macedonia as possible, and our task is to recognize this and to open new jobs and try to bring back home those who live out of the country by offering well paid jobs, said Mickoski.

Related Articles

Economy  | 16.06.2026
Cavo Otomotiv will open a plant in Tetovo creating more than 400 jobs
Macedonia  | 15.06.2026
Mickoski: SDSM and DUI signed a capitulation to Bulgaria
Economy  | 15.06.2026
Gas prices are set to go down next week