World Bank supports the gas plant project near Bitola

ESM/ELEM will receive a grant from the World Bank worth 2.4 million USD to develop the cogenerative gas plant near Bitola. The contract was signed today between ESM director Lazo Uzuncev and World Bank regional representative Carole Megevand.

The funds will go toward preparatory activities and feasibilityy studies for the plant, and development of a warm water distribution system that will be used to heat Bitola in winter. “This confirms the strong support of the ESM investment portfolio whose implementation in the coming years will bring about faster decarbonization and efficient increase of domestic production of energy with optimized costs”, said Uzuncev.

The entire project is expected to be worth about 200 million EUR and the gas plant will be built near the existing REK Bitola coal plant.