Government reconstruction talks begin after June 17th

VMRO-DPMNE will celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the party in Strumica, at the city stadium, on June 17th, and this will be followed by negotiations about reconstruction of the Government, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. The Prime Minister also informed that the party prefers to hold the elections at the regular time in 2028 but, if challenged, would hold early elections and would win.

We received a four year mandate from the voters. But I know that, when you are entering in the second half of the term, it is logical that you have to be prepared for elections whether they are regular elections or early elections upon request from the opposition. Our opposition is not asking for elections, they are hiding, and have only 3-4 persons out there holding press conferences filled with untruths and insults toward me. Now when they have an opportunity to show themselves on the ground, they are running away, which is not the first time they’ve done that, said Mickoski.