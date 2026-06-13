Prime Minister Mickoski met with President Erdogan

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

During the meeting, we expressed our satisfaction with the excellent level of political relations that are based on mutual respect, trust and sincere friendship between the two people. We spoke about the opportunities to expand our economic cooperation, trade exchange, generate new investments and improve cooperation in infrastructure, energy, tourism, education and defense, Prime Minister Mickoski said in a statement.

Mickoski, who attended a large business forum in Istanbul bringing together companies from both countries, said that Turkiye is important as economic and political partner, and that the Government will remain dedicated to welcoming more Turkish investments in Macedonia.

President Erdogan confirmed Turkiye’s support for the development and prosperity of Macedonia, and the readiness to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest. During the talks, we exchanged our views on the current regional and international challenges, and emphasized the importance of stability, cooperation and economic development in the region, said the Prime Minister’s office in a statement.