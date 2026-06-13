President Siljanovska does not see the new EU integration plans as replacement for full membership

In an interview with the state news agency MIA, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that she does not see the new proposals for alternative forms of EU membership as substitute for full membership, but that it is something that should be considered. France, Germany and a host of other EU countries are proposing faster EU integration talks for the Balkan countries, Ukraine and Moldova, but for a status that will fall short of full membership.

I don’t see – and I don’t think any country sees this model as a replacement and status for membership in the European Union – but in these turbulent times, it’s important to be present in the market, the president emphasized, President Siljanovska told MIA.

President Siljanovska recently met with the Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova, after which she said that it is clear that Bulgaria intends to raise additional questions, if Macedonia meets its current demand to amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarian minority in it. “We are often told – do the constitutional amendments and that’s it. Note that the constitutional amendments are merely to begin the negotiations”, Siljanovska warned.

The President called for confidence building measures that would allow the two countries to talk to each other.

We must intensify relations in all areas: from economy, culture, education, joint projects. To overcome our prejudices because they were created, unfortunately, due to political relations, which do not correspond, I suppose, to what the Bulgarian and Macedonian people have done and wish to do. From that aspect, every conversation is a healthy thing. Everyone called for us to start thinking about whether we might be treating each other appropriately, whether we are aware of the importance of regional interest, whether we are aware that if we do not recognize it ourselves, defend it, protect it, we cannot expect understanding from others in Brussels. Of course, as soon as we mention European integration, the story immediately begins with constitutional amendments and protocols, President Siljanovska sid.