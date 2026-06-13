Granit won the contract to build the highway connecting Macedonia to Kosovo

A consortium of companies led by the Macedonian Granit company won the contract to build the Skopje – Blace highway that will link Macedonia to Kosovo and Montenegro. Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the 10.5 kilometers long highway will be built in three and a half years, and will have five tunnels, two galleries and 10 bridges.

After a long period of time, a domestic Macedonian company will build a major infrastructure project, said Nikoloski, adding that the highway will help connect the Macedonian economy to another port – Bar in Montenegro.

The procedure was completed through EBRD, which is supporting the project. As Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced earlier this week, work on the highway is expected to begin at the end of this or the beginning of next month.