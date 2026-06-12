Nikoloski: we agreed to expand air and freight links to Turkiye

The establishment of a direct flight between Skopje and Ankara and freight train connection between Macedonia and Türkiye are the two main projects discussed by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and the Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu. Nikoloski is part of the high level Macedonian government delegation for business and political meetings in Istanbul. The two countries will continue to work toward increasing the commercial exchange to two billion USD.

I had successful meetings with ministers Bolat and Uraloglu which resulted with agreements for a direct fight between Skopje and Ankara and a cargo railroad connection, Nikoloski said.

Minister Bolat added that the two countries will work to strengthen ties in transportation, logistics, air and rail traffic, all based on the close, brotherly ties between the nations.