“We need guarantees that we will progress toward the EU”

Any step that Macedonia takes in the dispute with Bulgaria must be measured carefully, so that we get clear guarantees that we will progress toward the EU, said Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki. The former Foreign Minister was discussing the latest proposals coming from France, Germany and other EU countries that the Balkans can be admitted under easier rules.

Milososki evoked the betrayed promises after the imposed name change, when Macedonia was told that it will get free scholarships and education in the EU if it changes its name, only to face first a French and then a Bulgarian veto.

Educated by this disappointment, and the ill-thought-through concessions and failure to reach the goal, we came to a disappointment for the entire society. I think that we can’t continue along the same hasty path regarding the obligations that Kovacevski and Bujar Osmani assumed toward neighboring Bulgaria, said Milososki.