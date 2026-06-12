Mickoski: Turkish companies are showing great interest to invest in Macedonia

A number of Turkish companies showed great interest to invest in Macedonia, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who is leading a large political and business delegation to Istanbul.

We continue the tradition of organizing business to business events, after Hungary, Austria and Croatia, we are now in Istanbul. Our goal is that the Macedonian economy and our businesses are linked with businesses here in Istanbul, Türkiye. There is truly great interest among the Turkish businesses to invest in Macedonia and over the next two days we will present the possibilities of the Macedonian economy and the support given by our Government to bring in foreign investments, said the Prime Minister.

On the political side, prime Minister Mickoski said that Macedonia and Türkiye have traditionally friendly relations built on trust, respect and strong ties between the peoples. “These relations are the basis to deepen the economic cooperation and draw in new investments”, Mickoski added.

The high level Government delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski and Bekim Sali, Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, Labour Minister Besar Durmishi, Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska and Goce Dimovski – head of the TIRZ industrial zones, who are all holding meetings with their Turkish counterparts and spoke at panel events.