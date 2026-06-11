Nikoloski: we’ll ensure sustainable economic growth with major infrastructure projects

Macedonia will ensure sustainable rates of economic growth through large infrastructure projects in the strategic corridors 8 and 10, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during an event of th Economic Business Community.

Specifically regarding the domestic economy, the construction of a fast railroad line along Corridor 10 will have major effects, by ensuring quick and reliable transportation and realistic growth plans for our companies by positioning Macedonia on the main route to Central Europe, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister added that the major infrastructure projects in Macedonia will also have effect on the entire region and its economic growth.