Abuses suspected in the scheduling of surgeries

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu informed that the list of scheduled surgeries contains patients who are deceased and that surgeries are cancelled for no good reason, and that there is need to manually review the schedules.

We also have instances when a patient with, for example, an oncology diagnosis, is turned back when he comes for a surgery because his bloodwork is off, but then a second test done in a private diagnosis lab shows that the paramenters are in order. Such situations must be investigated because of possible abuse, said Aliu.

A website has been active since February where patients can review the administration of elective surgeries.