EU Commissioner Kos will visit Macedonia while on a Balkan tour

European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos will visit Macedonia as part of her regular tour of the region, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The visit of the Commissioner comes after a flurry of activity, including from top EU leaders, who have called for faster integration of the Balkan countries, even without their full membership. European Council President Costa visited Macedonia, also while on a regional tour, and Prime Minister Mickoski attended the Tivat summit where he met with the leaders of France and Germany.