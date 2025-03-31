Shkendija Aracinovo fans sang and shouted during the moment of silence for the victims of the Kocani disaster

Fans of the Shkendija Aracinovo football team disgraced themselves during their match against Brera, when they sang and shouted during the moment of silence for the victims of the Kocani nightclub disaster.

While both teams stood solemnly at the center of the pitch, the often nationalist fans of Shkendija sang a song dedicated to the Albanian UCK terrorist organization and shouted. The incident caused outrage across the country. The Macedonian Football Federation announced that it will conduct a disciplinary procedure against Shkendija an make sure this does not happen again.