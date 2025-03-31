Officer from Prime Minister Mickoski’s detail arrested for disclosing an official secret

A police officer who was assigned to Prime Minister Mickoski’s security detail was arrested for revealing official secrets. The arrest was conducted yesterday, and the home of the officer in Veles and his car were raided. In the car there was a rucksack which contained documents classified as secret.

The Interior Ministry did not disclose the nature of the documents that were found. “This is part of the fight of the honest against the dishonest officials. The fight against crime is non-selective and the fact that the officer was part of the Prime Minister’s detail is added reason for strict action”, the Government said in a statement.