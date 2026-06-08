Mickoski: the previous Government completely misread the issue with Bulgaria

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today strongly condemned the move by Bulgaria to refuse the ethnic minority action plan Macedonia prepared and submitted to the European Union. The Prime Minister also condemned the Zaev regime for its policy toward Bulgaria, which led to the existing dispute.

Some in our political elites were unable to recognize the essence of the problem. I guess that this is a policy that has been in place over decades, it’s not something that began today. Our elites were short-sighted and gullible, driven by personal interests. They thought that if they sign a blank piece of paper, all our problems would be solved. It’s not how it goes in realistic politics. This approach caused serious damage and created problems that the current Government will have to resolve. But we will fight, that is our job, Mickoski said.