Prime Minister Mickoski will meet with Filipce tomorrow

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will meet with SDSM leader Venko Filipce tomorrow at the Government building.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of the Kocani disaster, as Filipce was proposing to present a number of his proposals. “In line with the demonstrated readiness from both parties, the meeting was scheduled”, the Government said in a statement.

Mickoski said that he wants to hear SDSM plans. “These are serious times, I’m a serious man, we are discussing serious issues and the last thing we need is to have showtime before the public. If there really is a plan and willingness to help, I stand at his disposal”, Mickoski said, while at the same time reminding the public about Filipce’s corrupt and inept handling of the Covid crisis.