Magna factory opens in Stip, will add 600 new jobs

The Magna Mechatronics factory opened in Stip today, adding 600 jobs in the eastern region. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and government representatives were at the opening, welcoming the Canadian company.

This investment is not just a capital project, but a true story of trust, partnership and shared vision. An investment of 40 million EUR will, at its peak, employ 600 people, increase our industrial production and support our economy, Mickoski said during the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister pointed to the solid last two economic quarters, with a growth rate of 3 and 3.2 percent, to say that the economy is growing rapidly, at one of highest levels in Europe.

We see increases in the average salary, in the retirement incomes, and we are doing everything we can to turn around the ruinous situation that we inherited, Prime Minister Mickoski added.