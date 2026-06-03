Macedonia among the top five countries in Europe in GDP growth

Macedonia ranked among the top five European countries in terms of GDP growth. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the result, reported by Eurostat, is proof of the success of the economic polcies of the Government.

The results are not ours or from our political parties, but official data from Eurostat. For seven quarters in a row, Macedonia is in the first half of Europe in economic growth, and now we are among the top five, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski added that industrial production grew by 7.6 percent in April, compared to April 2025, despite the growing energy crisis that is affecting the European economy. Macedonian industry was just positive in April compared to March – which is a rare positive result in Europe, where most countries are seeing their industries contracting.

These numbers show that Macedonia is speeding up and moving forward. With modest resources we are able to secure investments, open new jobs and resolve the problems we inherited, said the Prime Minister.