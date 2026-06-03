Bogoev is charged with rigging a cleaning contract in the Customs Bureau and taking a 2,000 EUR cut

State prosecutors clarified today the charges against former Karpos Mayor and Customs Bureau director Stefan Bogoev, who was detained yesterday along with several other suspects.

According to the charges, prepared based on an investigation by the Financial Police, Bogoev and his deputy rigged a procurement contract that was carried out in 2024, and was given to a Bitola based company hired to maintain hygiene at the border crossings and customs warehouses. They are charged with unlawfully favoring a company that won the 18.5 million denar (300,000 EUR) contract. Bogoev, who is not named in the press release, is charged of receiving about 2,000 EUR as reward.

The contract was signed by Semir Mura, then deputy director of the Customs Bureau, who is also charged, along with the manager of the Bitola company and one employee – Aleksandar Spirkovski – Dzemo – who mediated between the company and Mura.

Prime Minister Mickoski was asked today about the investigation, and he said that, according to what he has been informed, one of the suspects – a person close to the SDSM led Government – was involved in a number of other such contracts that were highly improper. “I expect the investigation to expand. Several public institutions have similar reports about past irregularities that are noted in their audits”, said Mickoski.