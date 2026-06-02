Costa praises Macedonia’s reforms, but notes the “one obstacle” that remains

European Council President Antonio Costa visited Macedonia today as part of his Balkan tour. During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Costa praised Macedonia for its reform efforts, but also said that accepting the Bulgarian demand for amending the Constitution is the obstacle that stands before opening the EU accession talks.

Your Government showed dedication and I would like to praise the continued efforts you are making. I would especially like to emphasize the recent tangible progress in the implementation of the reform agenda and adoption of the landmarks for the rule of law and reform of the public administration, which is important for Macedonia’s accession path and for making full use of the Growth Plan. I also welcome your full alignment in the joint foreign and defense policy of the European Union, said Costa.

But, the President of the European Council said that the “agreed constitutional changes” remain the only way to formally open the accession talks. “That is the only way to unock the full benefits of EU membership for the citizens of Macedonia, which means the Macedonians”, said Costa.

Prime Minister Mickoski said that Macedonia remains strongly determined to continue its European path and that the country asks not for privileges or easier rules or something that does not belong to it, “but principles, a credible and a predictable process”.

We want a process in which the reforms, hard work, merit and met obligations will be truly valued. In the past period we were working with dedication on the reform agenda, on strengthening institutions, on stabilizing the economy, attracting foreign investments, improving public services and creating a system that will be more efficient, fairer and closer to the citizens. But, today we also openly discussed the reality that our citizens feel. After years of waiting, compromises, expectations, fulfilled conditions and frequent changes in the political context, it is natural that in a certain sense they feel greater uncertainty, when greater certainty is needed. That is why leadership is needed today. Clarity is needed, trust is needed. Europe was strongest when it showed vision, political courage and consistency towards its own values, when it was a space of opportunities, justice and predictability, the Prime Minister said.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Prime Minister Mickoski added that “I emphasized that our citizens expect concrete progress on the European path, and that the support of the European Union is especially important in meeting these goals”.

The tour of President Costa comes ahead of the European Union summit in Tivat, Montenegro, where Macedonia will also be attending, and where the Balkan countries expect to hear more about Brussels’ plans for the region.