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03.06.2026
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Wednesday, 3 June 2026

SDSM official Stefan Bogoev charged over a Customs Bureau scandal

Macedonia

02.06.2026

Stefan Bogoev, former head of the Customs Bureau and former Mayor of Karpos, was detained today after an investigation in a suspicious procurement contract done by the Customs.

The Financial Police and state prosecutors informed that the investigation is focused on suspicions of major financial harm to the state coffers. Several other individuals were detained along with Bogoev, who was once one of the highest ranking officials of the SDSM party.

Bogoev was especially close with Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the notorious showman who was part of the major racketeering scandal that brought down Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. While he was Mayor, Bogoev had reportedly planned to allow Jovanovski to develop publicly owned land in Karpos, but the plan fell through.

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