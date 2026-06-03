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04.06.2026
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Thursday, 4 June 2026

EU opens talks with the Balkan countries to end roaming charges

Balkans

03.06.2026

One of the topics expected to be raised at the EU summit in Tivat will be extending the EU roaming zone toward the Balkans. The EU today decided to begin talks with Macedonia and the other five Western Balkan countries on this issue.

This is a clear sign of our dedication toward the Western Balkans. We expect the formal adoption of the decision to open the accession talks at the summit, announced the Cypriot presidency of the European Union.

If the talks go as planned, Macedonian citizens can expect free roaming with the EU countries starting next year.

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