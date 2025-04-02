Mickoski: the ruling coalition is stable

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski described the ruling coalition as stable, after two smaller partners exchanged barbs with coalition ranks.

Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, who leads the Alliance of Albanians faction, said that he is looking into running separate lists at the local elections, which caused anxiety among his VLEN coalition partners. At the same time, Justice Minister Igor Filkov from the ZNAM party made a number of angry remarks aimed at Deputy Parliament Speaker Antonio Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE.

The coalition is stable. Antonio Milososki is part of our party Executive Committee, and he is in my closest perimeter, I very highly value my cooperation with Milososki, who is an added value to the party group in Parliament and the party in general. I know about the problems Minister Filkov faced, we know the state the Justice Ministry was in. From what I can conclude, I’m convinced that this will end at an exchange of personal opinions. Everyone has the right to havea bad day, and I believe that the bad day for both of them ends here, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Regarding the divisions in VLEN, Mickoski said that there is exceptional cooperation there, and that “informally, more than two thirds of members of Parliament support the coalition – formally it’s 78 out of 120. From what we can see in the polls, citizens give overwhelming support to the Government and the citizens feel that Macedonia is heading in a positive direction”.