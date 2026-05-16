Skopje: company that won the amusement park contract was favored by SDSM mayors

The Master construction company, that won the contract to build Skopje’s Luna park, had received significant contracts from the local administration institutions led by SDSM mayors, said VMRO-DPMNE today. The comments come after SDSM tried to portray the company as close to VMRO, after it won the 10 million EUR amusement park contract.

Mastef, which is called out by SDSM, was apparently one of the favorite companies of its former mayors. In a large number of municipalties, especially in Skopje, this company led in the number of won contracts. Between 2018 and 2021, it was the favorite company of the SDSM appointed mayors of Karpos, Kisela Voda and Aerodrom, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, showing the contracts worth tens of millions of denars.