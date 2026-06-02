Pendarovski criticizes Filipce over his Bulgaria policy

Former President Stevo Pendarovski expanded his criticism of Venko Filipce and the current leadership of the SDSM party. In a 360 Degrees interview, Pendarovski criticized Filipce for making the call for concessions to Bulgaria a main pre-election talking point.

Two days before the local elections campaign SDSM tried to submit a resolution on Bulgaria. I sent out a message to Filipce that this is not a good move ahead of local elections, Pendarovski said.

SDSM was devastated in the local elections, being reduced to a handful of small municipalities and Skopje’s Centar district.

Rule number one in politics is that you talk and promote the positions that bring you more points, and not those where you lose, added Pendarovski.

Pendarovski is seen as one of the main critics of the Zaev-Filipce faction that is currently ruling the party, which is facing growing rebellions in the Skopje branch of the party, after major divisions in its once strongholds of Kumanovo and Strumica.