Arben Fetai resigned from the Government

Arben Fetai, Deputy Prime Minister for good governance, has resigned today. Over the past two months Fetai was largely absent from the work of the Government and even from the country, likely due to his falling out with officials in the VLEN party that nominated him to the position.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that he had spoken with Fetai and that he submitted his resignation, and that his position will be filled in the coming reconstruction of the Government in June.

Fetai issued a statement that he was honored to work in the Government and to introduce reforms toward more accountability and transparency in the past two years.