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31.05.2026
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Sunday, 31 May 2026

Prime Minister Mickoski met with Serbian Prime Minister Macut

Macedonia

31.05.2026

During his visit to Serbia, where he is attending a celebration of the Macedonian community in the region of Vojvodina, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Serbian Prime Minister Gjuro Macut.

In a friendly and constructive atmosphere, we exhcanged opinions on the current challenges and our shared priorities, especially in enhancing the regional connectivity, investments and cooperation in areas of joint interest. We are determined to continue to build good-neighborly relations and work together for the prosperity, stability and better future of the citizens of both countries, said Prime Minister Mickoski in a social media message.

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