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30.05.2026
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Saturday, 30 May 2026

Greece looks for ways to reduce waiting times at the border with Macedonia

Macedonia

29.05.2026

Greece announced a package of measures meant to allow for faster transit through the border with Macedonia during the summer season, as the new Schengen rules that require fingerprinting and taking photos of all non-EU passengers began to cause long delays.

MIA correspondent in Athens reports that offcials in charge of the border crossings determined to strengthen the IT systems and also possibly build temporary ramps for faster movement of vehicles and passengers. Main focus is on the Gevgelija crossing with Macedonia and the main crossing with Turkey.

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