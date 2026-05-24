“I can understand the Bulgarian positions, but not the domestic politicians who do its bidding”

Macedonia faces a serious and unjust blockade of its EU integrations. We must join the EU but we also have to do so with our dignity preserved, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Ohrid.

Our decisions determine our future. If we hold united, regardless of who is on the opposite side, we will remain strong. I can understand, while not justifying, the positions of Bulgaria. But I can’t understand or justify the domestic politicians who act as special envoys of the Prime Minister of a neighboring country. That defeats us as a nation. A portion of the people lack a sense of belonging to their nation and are what I call the soft underbelly of the Macedonian nation. The stronger we act to withstand the challenges, the more aggressive they become, the Prime Minister said, addressing the opposition SDSM party.

Mickoski again called for national unification to better represent the Macedonian positions, saying that he has offered his hand to the opposition for unity. “Refusing to unite on the national issues they only condemn themselves and become marginal servants to foreign interests”, Mickoski added.