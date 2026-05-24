Pioneers of FK Makedonija Gjorche Petrov Crowned Macedonian Champions Again – The 2009 Generation Now Chasing the Double Crown

The pioneers of FK Makedonija Gjorche Petrov are the new champions of North Macedonia in the 2009 generation, after the 2025/2026 season officially concluded yesterday in all four youth football leagues.

The young footballers, led by coach Toni Djangarovski, successfully defended their title and climbed the championship podium for the second consecutive season as the best team in their category.

Their championship campaign began at the very start of the season in September 2025, when they took the top position after the opening rounds. The pioneers of Makedonija Gjorche Petrov entered the winter break as autumn champions and confirmed their dominance during the second half of the season, finishing at the top of the table.

Throughout the season, the young “Lions” collected a total of 77 points, scored an impressive 115 goals, and conceded only 25, convincingly proving their superiority among their peers and deservedly winning the championship title.

However, the season is still not over for the talented 2009 generation and their coach. Another major challenge awaits them – the Macedonian Cup final, scheduled for early June. Reaching the final is yet another confirmation of the team’s successful season, and they will now have the opportunity to complete the year by winning the coveted “double crown.”